New Delhi: State Bank of India customers often have queries about SBI KYC Update online. Now, SBI has alerted its customers about fraud associated with Know Your Customer (KYC) process. The situation so serious that SBI has warned its customers that "KYC Fraud Is Real".
"KYC fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country," SBI has said.
SBI KYC Update Online Fraud: All You Need To Know

- Fraudsters have been trying to prey on customers who look to update their KYC online.
- Often these fraudsters send SMS to customers to obtain personal details.
- “The fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details,” SBI said.
- Warning its customers “Beware of Fake KYC Update Links”, SBI has advised them to follow a few safety tips.
- SBI has advised its customers to think before they click any link.
- State Bank of India has informed its customers that bank never sends links to update KYC.
- SBI has advised bank customers not to share mobile numbers and confidential data with anyone.
- SBI has also informed its customers that if they experience such scams and cyber-crimes then they must report to cybercrime.gov.in. “Stay Safe, Stay Vigilant,” SBI said.