New Delhi: SBI KYC Update – Covid second wave has forced us stay in home. With lockdown-like strict measures in place in several areas, most people are facing difficulties to visit banks to carry out essential works. At this juncture, State Bank of India has decided that its customers can avail hassle-free banking services without visiting nearby bank branches.

State Bank of India customers can do SBI KYC update online and via post. SBI is doing KYC update based on the documents received from its customers through registered email id and post.

SBI has an important announcement for its customers in view of the lockdowns in place in various states.

“Important announcement! In view of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases along with various lockdown in place in many states, it has been decided that KYC updation shall be carried out on the basis of documents received from customers through post or registered email. Customers will not be required to personally visit the branch for the purpose of KYC updation,” SBI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SBI won’t do partial freezing of Customer Information Files (CIFs) due for KYC updation till May 31, 2021. “Partial freezing of CIFs due for KYC updation will not be done till May 31, 2021,” SBI said in the statement.

If any SBI customer is facing any inconvenience, the individual can register a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf/ for a quicker resolution. Alternatively, the State Bank of India customers may also call on SBI’s helpline number i.e. 1800 11 2211 (toll-free), 1800 425 3800 (toll-free).