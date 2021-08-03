New Delhi: The State Bank of India on Monday launched a new security feature — SIM Binding in YONO and YONO Lite to safeguard the interest of its customers. The latest version of these platforms will play an important role in protecting customers from various digital frauds. With the SIM Binding feature, YONO and YONO Lite will work only on those devices which have SIM of mobile numbers registered with the bank.Also Read - Good News For Home Buyers: With SBI’s Monsoon Dhamaka Offer, You Can Get Home Loan at 0% Processing Fee Till August 31

To access the new version of YONO and YONO Lite with enhanced security features, users will have to update their mobile app and complete the one-time registration process on these apps.

The registration process verifies the SIM of the registered mobile number with the bank in order to complete the registration. Customers will have to ensure that they register themselves with the device which has the SIM of the registered contact number.

YONO and YONO Lite will work with the basic rule of one mobile device – one user – one registered mobile number. However, the customer can use both YONO and YONO Lite in the same mobile device using the SIM of the registered mobile number with the bank.

In case the customer is using a mobile number that is not registered with the bank, he/she will be unable to complete the registration process on YONO and YONO Lite. The new SIM binding feature will also allow two different users to access YONO and YONO Lite separately in a dual SIM handset, provided that the SIMs of the registered mobile number of both the users are inserted in the device.