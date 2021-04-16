State Bank of India (SBI) customers can boost the financial immunity of their child’s future. SBI is offering two policies for children with an entry age at 0. “When it comes to strengthening the financial immunity of your child’s future, it’s best to start early! Protect your child’s dreams and aspirations with SBI Life – Child Plans,” SBI Life Insurance tweeted. These two SBI policies are “SBI Life – Smart Champ Insurance” and “Smart Life – Smart Scholar”. Also Read - Night Curfew to Continue in Karnataka, May Extend it After April 20, Says BS Yediyurappa

SBI Life – Smart Champ Insurance

SBI Life – Smart Champ Insurance is a traditional child insurance plan which helps secure policyholder’s child’s educational requirements. Also Read - COVID Second Wave 'Very Dangerous', Newborns, Children Between Age 1-5 Among Those Affected: Doctors

The policy has annual premium range starting from Rs 6,000. Also Read - BTS' #BangBangCon21 Tomorrow: ARMY Is Excited For This Mega Event, Aren't You?

Policyholders can avail payouts based on children’s age and enjoy premium waiver benefit.

The SBI policy offers monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annual, single premium payment modes.

The Policy has survival benefits. Under the policy, the Smart Benefits (25 per cent of Basic Sum Assured plus 25 per cent of vested simple reversionary bonus) will be paid at the end of the policy year in which the child completes 18, 19, 20 and 21 years of age.

The policy also offers income tax benefits and exemptions.

SBI Life – Smart Scholar

SBI Life – Smart Scholar offers policy holders can avail twin benefits of market-linked returns on the invested money and the security of life cover for the children.

The policy has an annual premium range of Rs 24,000.

Since the policy is a Unit Linked Insurance products, it does not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policyholders are not eligible to surrender or withdraw the amount invested in Unit Linked Insurance Products completely or partially till the end of fifth year. The partial withdrawals start from 6th policy year.