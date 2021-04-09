State Bank of India (SBI) is offering an instant life cover for its customers. SBI customers can avail the life cover on the State Bank of India YONO instantly by following a few steps. SBI customers can now avail life cover up to RRs 40 lakh to protect their loved ones with State Bank of India life cover scheme. The State Bank of India scheme is known as “SBI Life – Sampoorn Surakasha”. Also Read - MI vs RCB MyTeam11 Team Prediction And Tip IPL 2021: Check Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai vs Bangalore T20 in Chennai

SBI Life – Sampoorn Suraksha is a Group, non-linked, non-participating, pure risk premium life insurance product. This plan offers Security through financial support to your group members' dependents in case of an eventuality, Flexibility to define the benefits as per the group's requirements, and Simplicity through an easy on-boarding process.

SBI Life – Sampoorn Suraksha provides death benefit as sum assured will be payable as defined by the scheme rules.

SBI Life – Sampoorn Suraksha provides you Income Tax benefits or exemptions are as per the applicable income tax laws in India.

How to avail SBI Instant Life Cover via Yono

State Bank of India customers can avail SBI Instant Life Cover through Yono App.

SBI customers need to download Yono app and fill their relevant details.

Once you downloaded the SBI Yono app, you need to log onto it.

After logging onto SBI Yono, State Bank of India customers need to go ‘insurance’ section.

Subsequently, SBI customers need to opt for “Buy a Policy” section

After that SBI customers need to pick “SBI Life – Sampoorn Surakasha”.