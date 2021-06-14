New Delhi: State Bank of India has big update from SBI customers. The ongoing Covid pandemic has troubled our lives in an unprecedented manner and scientists are predicting that a third wave of Coronavirus infections will hit India. Amidst the prevalent pandemic situation, SBI is offering a loan for Covid treatment at the “lowest interest rate”. Also Read - Karan Mehra Celebrates His Son's Birthday Amid Allegations of Domestic Abuse By Wife Nisha Rawal

SBI is introducing a personal loan named ‘Kavach’ for its customers. SBI customers will be able to borrow a maximum of Rs 5 lakh at an annual interest rate of 8.50 per cent. Also Read - Bizarre! Man Breaks Into House at Night & Takes a Shower, Owner Catches Him Wrapped in a Towel

The repayment of SBI personal loan for Covid treatment can be done in 60 months. The repayment period includes 3 months of moratorium, the SBI has said. SBI customers can avail 57 EMIs, including interest charged during Moratorium Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Update: Stalin Warns Withdrawal of Unlock Relaxations if Norms Are Flouted

SBI customers would require to submit a Covid positive report. SBI Customers such as Salaried, non-Salaried and Pensioners will be provided with the State Bank of India personal loan for Covid treatment.

“Introducing KAVACH Personal Loan by SBI. As the nation battles this dreadful virus, we are providing financial aid to you and your family members for Covid treatment,” State Bank of India

said in a tweet.

“SBI KAVACH Personal Loan for Covid treatment, lowest interest rate at 8.50 per cent per annum. In This Together,” State Bank of India said.

SBI customers seeking State Bank of India personal loan for Covid treatment need to call 1800 11 2211 or visit the nearest branch.