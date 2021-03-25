New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) Loan – Want to have your dream house or drive first car? Want to pursue higher studies aboard or need money for emergency purpose? State Bank of India is offering loans at low interests for its customers. SBI is India’s largest loan provider and you can avail home loan, car loan, gold loan, overseas education loan, and pre-approved personal loan. Also Read - SBI Wishes Holi 2021 To Customers In Style! Check State Bank of India offers On Flipkart, Smartphones

SBI is offering home loan at 6.70 per cent interest rate, car loan at 7.50 per cent interest rate, gold loan at 7.50 per cent interest rate, overseas education loan at 9.30 per cent interest rate, and pre-approved personal loan at 9.60 per cent interest rate.

SBI Home Loan:

State Bank of India is providing home loan at 6.70 per cent. Around 30 lakh families have taken home loans from SBI. You can borrow home loans at over 24,000 SBI branches across India.

With SBI Home Loan, you will get benefits of interest calculation on a daily reducing balance.

SBI Home loan is also available as an overdraft. This optimally utilize your surplus funds.

SBI Home Loan has low processing charges and no hidden cost, stated State Bank of India.

There is no prepayment penalties against the SBI Home Loan. You can reduce your interest burden by prepaying the loan.

SBI Car Loan:

State Bank of India is providing different set to auto loans or car loans from which you can pick based on your requirements. SBI car loan can be borrowed a two set of interest rates. You can avail SBI car loan at 7.75 interest rate. You can also apply for SBI car loan through State Bank of India YONO and you have to pay interest rate at 7.50 per cent.

Under SBI New Car Loan scheme, you will get financing up to 90 per cent of on-road price.

Under SBI certified pre-owner car loan, you can get maximum of Rs 10 lakh and minimum of Rs 3 lakh.

SBI has a loyalty car loan option for existing home loan borrowers. People aged between 21 to 65 with a minimum income of Rs 2 lakh per annum, are eligible for this loan.

One can avail two wheeler loan of Rs 2.50 lakh under SBI Super Bike Loan Scheme. SBI Super Bike Loan Scheme has a loan repayment tenure of maximum up to 5 years.

SBI has assured car loan scheme for existing term deposit customers, car loan lite scheme for professional and self employed or businessmen having no income proof, SBI rewardz for auto loan, green car loan for electric cars.

SBI Gold Loan:

One can avail a loan amounting to maximum of Rs 50 lakh and minimum of Rs 20,000 at an interest rate of 7.50 per cent. The processing fee is 0.25 per cent of the loan amount plus taxes.

SBI Personal Loan:

You can avail SBI personal loan at 9.60. There are several types of SBI personal loan – loans to pensioners, loans to salaried employees have salaried accounts with SBI, pre approved personal loans on YONO, loans against securities, loans to salaried employees not maintaining salary account with us.

SBI Overseas Education Loan:

State Bank of India is providing maximum of Rs 1.5 crore and minimum loan amount of over 7.50 lakh for regular Graduate Degree or Post-Graduate Degree or Diploma or Certificate or Doctorate courses in Europe, UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and New Zealand. One can do the repayment through EMI up to 15 years.