New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is offering loans for its customers on the auspicious occasions of Navratri and Durga Puja. SBI account holders can avail car loan, personal loan and gold loan. The loans are available at zero processing fee. "Let prosperity shine upon you thus Durga Puja. Celebrate this festival with our special offers," SBI stated.

SBI car loan is available from 7.25 per cent per annum, personal loan from 9.60 per cent per annum, and gold loan at 7.50 per cent per annum.

"On this prosperous occasion of Durga Puja get the best offers on SBI Car Loan, Personal Loan & Gold Loan & make the most of it on YONO SBI," SBI tweeted.

Ahead of the festive season, India’s largest public sector bank had launched credit score-linked home loans at 6.70 per cent, irrespective of the amount. Prior to the festive offer, a borrower availing a loan greater than Rs 75 lakh had to pay an interest rate of 7.15 per cent, as per an IANS report.

The offer results in a saving of 45 bps which translates to a huge interest saving of more than Rs 8 lakh, for a Rs 75 lakh loan with a 30 year tenure, IANS reported quoting the bank.

Besides, the SBI has removed the distinction between a salaried and a non-salaried borrower. “Now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers. This would lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps to non-salaried borrowers,” SBI stated, IANS said.

Earlier, the rate of interest applicable for a non-salaried borrower was 15 bps higher than those of salaried ones, IANS reported.