SBI Net Banking Registration: Here’s How You Can Easily Activate SBI Net Banking Online

Once you register with SBI net banking, you can make use of several services such as account balance checks, transfer money, activate an ATM card, open a digital savings account, apply for a cheque book and more.

SBI net banking facility can be availed through any device such as laptops, mobiles and tablets.

SBI Net Banking Registration: If you are a bank customer with the SBI, you can activate your SBI Net Banking facility online without visiting the branch. After you register with the net banking, the SBI net banking facility can be accessed through mobiles, PCs or other compatible electronic devices. Account holders then easily can register for the SBI Net banking facility without any difficulty.

Moreover, any account holder can easily register for the SBI Netbanking facility without visiting the branch.

How to Activate SBI Net Banking Online: Step-By-Step Guide

Visit the SBI web portal — https://retail.onlinesbi.sbi/retail/login.htm.

Go to the ‘Personal Banking’ section and select ‘Continue To Login’. By clicking on the ‘Continue to Login’ button, you agree to the Terms of Service (Terms & Conditions) of usage of Internet Banking of SBI.

Click on ‘New User? Register here/Activate’.

Select ‘New User Registration’

Then a registration page will open. Fill details like your SBI account number, CIF number, branch code, country, registered mobile number, and a captcha code.

Select the ‘Full transaction rights’. Click on ‘I Agree’ and then ‘Submit’ to proceed.

After you receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, enter that and click on ‘Confirm’.

To complete the options, it will show two options – ‘I have my ATM card’ and ‘I do not have my ATM card’. Select the first option and fill ATM card details. Online registration of SBI net banking is possible only with the ATM card, otherwise, you have to visit the bank branch for net banking registration.

Click on submit and your temporary username will be displayed on the screen.

