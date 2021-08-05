New Delhi: State Bank of India has an important announcement for SBI customers. India’s largest lender has stated that a few online services will be unavailable starting from Friday night.Also Read - Domestic Flights: AirAsia India Announces Flash Sale With Ticket Fares Starting at Rs 914 Till March 2022 | Check Details Here
- State Bank of India will undertake maintenance activities due to which SBI internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, and YONO Business will be down for more than two hours.
- SBI internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, and YONO Business will be unavailable from 10.45 PM on Friday till 1.15 AM on Saturday.
- “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience,” SBI tweeted.
- “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 06.08.2021 and 01.15 hrs on 07.08.2021 (150 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking/ Yono/ Yono Lite/ Yono Business will be unavailble,” SBI said.
- “We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI stated.
Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Will Fully Vaccinated People be Allowed to Travel in Mumbai Local Trains Soon? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Pakhi To Accompany Virat-Sai On Their 'Honeymoon' Trip?