New Delhi: State Bank of India has an important announcement for SBI customers. India's largest lender has stated that a few online services will be unavailable starting from Friday night.

State Bank of India will undertake maintenance activities due to which SBI internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, and YONO Business will be down for more than two hours.

SBI internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, and YONO Business will be unavailable from 10.45 PM on Friday till 1.15 AM on Saturday.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience,” SBI tweeted.

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 06.08.2021 and 01.15 hrs on 07.08.2021 (150 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking/ Yono/ Yono Lite/ Yono Business will be unavailble,” SBI said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI stated.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/yO7UDdXuEG — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 4, 2021

