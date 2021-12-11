SBI Net Banking Update: In a major update for State Bank of India customers, they will not be able to use the SBI internet banking services today for a certain period. The users of SBI internet banking services will not be able to use various features like Internet Banking, YONO, YONO Lite, UPI for a total duration of 300 minutes on Saturday and Sunday due to scheduled maintenance activities.Also Read - Good News For SBI Customers! You Can Get Pre-approved Loan on YONO SBI App. Here's How
"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience." It further said " We will be undertaking technology upgrade in early morning hours on 11th Dec 2021 from 23:30 hrs to 4:30 hrs (300 minutes). During this period, INB/ Yono / Yono Lite / Yono Business / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience and request you to bear with us," a tweet on the official SBI Twitter handle read.
SBI has the largest banking network in India with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country.