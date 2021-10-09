SBI Customer Alert: The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers that the internet banking services of the bank will remain unavailable for two hours (120 minutes) on Saturday as well as Sunday due to maintenance work. The bank has given this information to its users about the down time in a tweet on Thursday. The bank further added that for a few hours, customers won’t be able to use the bank’s internet banking and other services such as YONO, YONO Lite, and UPI.Also Read - Good News For SBI Customers: They Can File Income Tax Return For Free on YONO App | Step-by-step Guide Here

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities from 00:20 hrs to 02.20 on 9th Oct 2021(120 minutes) and from 23:20 hrs on 10th Oct 2021 to 1.20 hrs on 11th Oct(120 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us." the state-owned lender said.

However, this is not the first time when SBI has announced the temporary unavailability of its internet banking services. In the past few months, the SBI has undertaken maintenance work for which the services were not available for users. However, the temporary outages help the bank to make internet banking more secure for users.

It must be noted that the SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. Till December 31, 2020, the SBI had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank’s number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.