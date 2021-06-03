New Delhi: SBI Nominee Update Online – Visiting a bank during the Covid pandemic and lockdown-like restrictions is not easy. However, State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with hassle-free options which help its customers avail banking services without visiting a nearby branch. One such SBI online service is nominee registration or adding a nominee to SBI customer’s bank account. Also Read - Skincare: 3 Easy Tips on How to Take Care Of Your Skin Amidst Changing Weather

If you want to add a nominee to your SBI account, you can do it so sitting at home without any hassle. State Bank of India has made the process online. Also Read - Baarish Song: Hina Khan-Shaheer Sheikh's 'Intense' Romance Impresses Fans in The Monsoon Track of The Year

“Want to add a nominee in your account? You can easily register a nominee by using Online SBI and YONO Lite. Enjoy our online services from your comfort zone. Stay home, stay safe,” State Bank of India tweeted. Also Read - Expectations Were Huge After I Got 1009* Record - Pranav Dhanawade

SBI customers can add a nominee through State Bank of India net banking.

First, SBI customers need to log in with username and password at onlinesbi.com.

After logging in, SBI customers need to click on ‘Request and Enquiries’ section on menu.

SBI customers must select “Online Nomination” option.

If SBI customers have multiple State Bank of India accounts, details of all accounts will be displayed.

SBI customers must pick the account for which they want Nominee Registration.

SBI customers need to click on ‘continue’ tab.

After that SBI customers need to enter details of nominee such as name, date of birth, and relationship with account holder.

Then, SBI customers need to click on ‘Submit’ option.

SBI customers need to enter the high-security password which the State Bank of India will be sending to registered numbers.

Once you enter the password, you need to select on ‘confirm’ tab to add a new nominee.