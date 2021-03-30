New Delhi: SBI offer on Mobile – State Bank of India customers now buy smartphones in lucrative prices by availing SBI offer on mobile phones on Amazon. You can buy iPhone, Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, LG, Nokia, and other brands’ smartphones at discounted prices up to 40 per cent by using SBI card. Also Read - SBI-Flipkart Offers: Check State Bank of India's Instant Discounts, Cashbacks on Mobiles, Grocery, Other Products; Check Prices Of Smartphones

SBI customers can get 10 per cent instant discount. State Bank of India credit card users will also get an extra cashback of 5 per cent. SBI customers must remember that the minimum transaction should be Rs 5,000 per card. The maximum discount per card is Rs 1,000. SBI customers need to log in to Yono SBI and go to "Best Offers" section. At "Best Offers" section, SBI customers need to go to Amazon. The SBI offer on mobile on Amazon has no cost EMI.

SBI offer on Amazon 2021, Mobile:

SBI card users can buy newly launched Samsung Galay M12 at Rs 10,999. Redmi Noet 10 will cost Rs 11,999. Redmi 9 price is Rs 8,799, OnePlus Nord 5G price is Rs 29,999, Samsung Galaxy M31s price is Rs 18,499, Redmi Note 9 is Rs 10,999, Redmi 9 Power is Rs 10,499, Samsung Galaxy M51 is 21,749, OnePlus 8T 5G price is Rs 42,999, iPhone mini price is Rs 67,100, Samsung Galaxy M02 price is Rs 7,499, One Plus 8 Pro 5G price is Rs 54,999, Samsung Galaxy M21 is Rs 13,999, Samsung Galaxy M02s price is Rs 8,999, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price is Rs 14,999, Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite price is Rs 27,999, Oppo A31 price is Rs 9,990, Redmi Note 9 Pro is Rs 12,999, Redmi 9A price is Rs 6,799, Vovo Y91i price is Rs 7,490, Vivo Y11 price is Rs 8,990, LG W41 price is Rs 12,990, Oppo A15s price is Rs 11,490, Samsung Galaxy A12 price is Rs 12,999, Oppo A15 price is Rs 9,990, Samsung Galaxy M11 price is Rs 10,999, Oppo A11 price is Rs 8,490, Nokia 3.4 price is Rs 11,999, Vivo Y12s price is Rs 9,990, Vivo Y20 price is Rs 11,490. Also Read - Second Wave of Coronavirus Could Peak In April-May: SBI Report

SBI card users can get Mi 10i in Rs 21,999, Oppo F19 price is Rs 25,990, Samsung Galaxy A32 price is Rs 21,999, Oppo F19 Pro price is Rs 21,490, Vivo V20 price is Rs 22,990, Vivo V20 SE price is Rs 19,990, Oppo F17 price is 16,990, Vivo Y51 price is Rs 17,990, Vivo Y31 price is Rs 16,490, Oppo A52 price is Rs 14,990, Oppo A53 price is Rs 12,990, and Vivo Y30 price is Rs 13,990.

SBI card users can get iPhone 11 Pro Max at Rs 94,900, iPhone 12 price is Rs 1,19,900, Samsung Galaxy S21 price is Rs 81,999, One Plus 8 Pro is Rs 54,999, Samsung A72 price is Rs 41,999, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price is Rs 1,04,999, Mi 10T Pro price is Rs 37,999, and iPhone 12 Mini price is Rs 67,100.

The last date to avail the SBI offer on mobiles on Amazon is today i.e Tuesday.