New Delhi: SBI, Flipkart Holi 2021 Offers on Mobiles, Smartphones – You can now capture the best moments of the festival of colours Holi using a brand new smartphone. Ahead of Holi 2021, State Bank of India’s SBI-yono is offering you lucrative deals on Samsung smartphones ahead of Holi 2021. E-commerce major Flipkart has also come up its top deals on mobiles, electronics, appliance and more items. The SBI customers can avail instant discounts on purchasing. Also Read - SBI Alert! Now Get State Bank of India Accidental Insurance Cover up to ₹ 2 Lakh Without Paying Premium

SBI Yono Holi 2021 offer on Mobiles, Smartphones

State Bank of India is wishing its customers Holi 2021 in a style by offering up to 15 per cent off on Samsung smartphones. “Celebrate Holi with colourful deals. Make your Holi extra special with colourful deals on Samsung smartphones,” SBI has wished. The SBI customers can now avail the State Bank of India Holi 2021 offer on Samsung smartphones by following a few simple steps. Also Read - SBI Clerk Result First Waiting List 2020-2021 Out At sbi.co.in/careers, Check Important Details Here

State Bank of India customers need to log in to SBI-YONO. Then they need to go to “Best Offers” section. After that they need to select ‘Samsung’ category. Also Read - SBI Customer Alert! State Bank of India Offers Big Discounts on Flight Tickets, Hotel Bookings; Check Details

Readers please note that the State Bank of India Holi 2021 offer on Samsung smartphones for the SBI customers is valid till March 26. In a disclaimer, the SBI has stated that State Bank of India is not responsible or liable for the sale, quality, features and or fulfillment of the products and services offered by partner merchants.

Flipkart Holi Sale 2021

Flipkart has come up its top deals ahead of Holi 2021 on mobiles, electronics, appliances and more. State Bank of India customers can now get 10 per cent discount on SBI credit cards and also on EMIs on Flipkart Holi sale 2021. SBI customers can get discounts on smartphones such as POCO X3, POCO M2 Pro, Realme 7i, iphone SE, and others. This SBI card offer on mobiles and smartphones ahead of Holi 2021 will remain valid till Mach 26.