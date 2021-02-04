SBI Online Alert: Here comes a piece of good news for SBI customers! The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has now made the nominee registration in consumers’ account easier by making it online. It will help save effort from visiting the bank branches physically. However, you can do it physically also if you want to visit the branch for the purpose. Also Read - SBI Standalone Net Profit Falls 7% to Rs 5,196 Crore For December Quarter

To simplify it, SBI customers who are having SBI Saving Accounts, current account, fixed deposit or recurring deposit (RD), they can register nominees online. An announcement to this effect was made by SBI in a tweet.

"We have a good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into http://onlinesbi.com," the SBI said.

Now, you can register nominees by either logging on to SBI website or via the YONO Mobile App.

How to do it Online SBI? To register your nominees, you just need to have an account at a branch of SBI. You also need to register for the Internet banking service with the branch for the purpose. Branch will provide you a Pre-printed Kit (PPK) containing username and password for first login. If you are not in a position to collect PPK in person, the bank will arrange to send a username through SMS and a mailer containing password to your registered address. After that you can log in to www.onlinesbi.com using this username and password. At the first login, you will need to go through a simple initialization process. Furthermore, SBI Net banking assistant will also guide you step by step through this process on the site.

How to do it through SBI YONO Mobile App? You can register your nominees through YONO app as well. It is SBI’s automated digital banking platform that helps users to access a range of financial services. In just 3 years, YONO app has grown with over 74 million downloads and more than 34.5 million registered users.