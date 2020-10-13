New Delhi: India’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday informed customers that its core banking services have been hit due to ‘intermittent connectivity issues’. However, all the ATMs and POS machines are working smoothly. Also Read - Watch Viral Video of Young Neha Kakkar Singing Bhajan Version of Mowgli Song in Jagrata

"Intermittent connectivity issues have delayed making our core banking system available to our esteemed customers today (13.10.20). All channels (except ATMs and POS machines) will be affected", the bank tweeted today.

Furthermore, it added, "We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us.nWe request our customers to bear with us. Normal service will resume soon."