New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is holding an e-auction for securities, properties, mortgaged assets. Interested buyers can bid for housing properties online. “Bid from your home! Join us during the e-auction and place your best bid,” the public sector lending major tweeted. SBI mega e-auction will be held on October 25, 2021.

SBI Online Home Auction – Requirements For Participating

KYC documents to be submitted to the concerned Branch.

Valid Digital Signature -Bidders may approach e-auctioneers or any other authorized agency to obtain digital signature.

Login Id and Password will be sent to the email id of the bidders by e-auctioneers after the deposit of EMD and submission of KYC documents to the concerned branch

Bidders must login and bid during the auction hours on the date of e-Auction as per auction rules.

“Our Bank puts up the mortgage properties like Residential properties or Commercial properties etc. of defaulters to recover the Bank dues. For this purpose respective Branches of SBI publishes the Advertisement in the leading newspapers (English and Vernacular). The Advertisements are also published in Social Media (like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc,” SBI stated.

“This advertisement contains the details of web sites where the prospective bidders can access the particulars of locations of the properties with full details. It also guides the prospective bidders on the pre-requirements for participating in e-auction,” SBI said.