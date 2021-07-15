New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) online internet banking, UPI, YONO and YONO Lite services will be unavailable for 150 minutes starting on Friday night. “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience,” SBI tweeted.Also Read - Indian Officials in Tokyo Happy With Arrangements, Dining Hall Issues Resolved: Narinder Batra

SBI customers will not be to access to internet banking, UPI, YONO and YONO Lite services starting from 10:45 pm on July 16 to 1.15 am on July 17 for 150 minutes, State Bank of India said in an “Important Notice”. “We will undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 16.07.2021 and 01.15 hrs on 17.07.2021 (150 minutes),” SBI said. During the mentioned period, SBI Internet Banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services will be unavailable, State Bank of India said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI informed its customers on Twitter. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021: Big News On Tabulation Of Marks. Deets Inside

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/HwIug1nEFB — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 15, 2021

Also Read - Skincare Tips: Be Rainproof With This Monsoon Skincare Checklist