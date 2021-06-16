New Delhi: State Bank of India Customers must note the big update from SBI. SBI online, internet banking, UPI payment, utility apps YONO and YONO Lite will be unavailable. SBI customers

won't be able to avail these facilities for 2 hours. State Bank of India has provided prior information about the development to SBI customers so that users don't face any hardship.

SBI Online, Internet Banking, UPI Payment, YONO, YONO LIte Down Timing

State Bank of India Online, Internet Banking, UPI Payment, YONO, YONO Lite will not remain available for two hours starting at 12.30 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021. SBI customers can not

use these facilities till 2.30 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

That means SBI Online, Internet Banking, UPI Payment, YONO, YONO Lite services will not be available in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday for two hours.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience,” SBI has said in a Tweet.

State Bank of India Online, Internet Banking, UPI Payment, YONO, YONO Lite Down; Why?

SBI Online, Internet Banking, UPI Payment, YONO, YONO Lite services will not be available because State Bank of India will undertake maintenance activities during the two-hour period

between 12.30 am to 2.30 am on Thursday.

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 00:30 hrs and 02:30 hrs on 17.06.21. During this period, Internet Banking/ YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI will be unavailable. We regret the

inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SBI has launched a collateral-free unique loan offering — ‘Kavach Personal Loan’ — for Covid patients. The loan covers expenses of Covid treatment of the customer and his/her family members. Under this scheme, customers can avail loans up to Rs 5 lakh at an effective interest rate of 8.5 per cent per annum for 60 months which is inclusive of three months moratorium, said an SBI statement.