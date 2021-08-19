New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has spelt ways to its customers to protect their accounts from cybercrime. India’s largest lender has said that a strong password is essential. It has also revealed eight ways to create a strong password.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's 'Khandaan' Celebrate Antara Marwah’s 'Godh Bharai’, But Jhanvi Kapoor Was Missing | See Pics
SBI Online Net Banking
- SBI customers can use a combination of both uppercase and lowercase letters. e.g aBjsE7uG
- State Bank of India customers need to use both numbers and symbols. e.g AbjsE7uG61!@
- One can use a minimum of 8 characters to ensure adequate security. e.g aBjsE7uG.
- SBI has advised its customers not to use common dictionary words. e.g itislocked or thisismypassword
- SBI customers must not use memorable keyboard paths like “qwearty”or “asdfg”. Instead, play with your keyboard and add emoticons.
- SBI customers must not keep obvious passwords like 12345678 or abcdefg.
- SBI customers do not use easy-to-guess substitutions like DOORBELL – DOOR8377
- SBI advises its customers to keep their password long and do not connect with their family/birth date. e.g – Ramesh@1967.
SBI Tweet
“Your password is your signature. Keep it Unique and Strong. Stay Safe With SBI,” State Bank of India tweeted.