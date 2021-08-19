New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has spelt ways to its customers to protect their accounts from cybercrime. India’s largest lender has said that a strong password is essential. It has also revealed eight ways to create a strong password.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's 'Khandaan' Celebrate Antara Marwah’s 'Godh Bharai’, But Jhanvi Kapoor Was Missing | See Pics

"A strong password ensures higher levels of security. Here are 8 ways in which you can create an unbreakable password and protect yourself from cybercrime. Stay alert & #SafeWithSBI!" State Bank of India tweeted.

SBI customers can use a combination of both uppercase and lowercase letters. e.g aBjsE7uG State Bank of India customers need to use both numbers and symbols. e.g AbjsE7uG61!@ One can use a minimum of 8 characters to ensure adequate security. e.g aBjsE7uG. SBI has advised its customers not to use common dictionary words. e.g itislocked or thisismypassword SBI customers must not use memorable keyboard paths like “qwearty”or “asdfg”. Instead, play with your keyboard and add emoticons. SBI customers must not keep obvious passwords like 12345678 or abcdefg. SBI customers do not use easy-to-guess substitutions like DOORBELL – DOOR8377 SBI advises its customers to keep their password long and do not connect with their family/birth date. e.g – Ramesh@1967.

“Your password is your signature. Keep it Unique and Strong. Stay Safe With SBI,” State Bank of India tweeted.