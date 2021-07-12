New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its customers about losing of personal or financial details. SBI has advised its customers to follow a “safety tip” that could save them from “losing personal or financial data!”Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag: Check Latest COVID Guidelines, RT-PCR Report And More
- SBI customers have been advised not to download apps from sources which are not verified. “Your Safety is our Priority! Here’s a quick security tip that could save you from losing personal/financial data!” SBI tweeted.
- “Download apps only from verified sources. Do not download any app on the advice of unknown persons,” SBI said. The largest lender in the country has said that it is possible that messages including OTP, PIN, CVV may be read remotely.
- Last week, cyber security researchers warned that hackers of Chinese origin are targeting SBI users with phishing scams, asking them to update their KYC using a particular website link and offering free gifts worth Rs 50 lakh from the bank via a WhatsApp message. The research wing of New Delhi-based think tank CyberPeace Foundation, along with Autobot Infosec Pvt Ltd, studied two such incidents on the name of SBI that were faced by some smartphone users. “All the domain names associated with the campaign have the registrant country as China,” the research team said, as per an IANS report.
- In March this year, the same research team had pointed out that several users of the SBI were targeted in a phishing scam where hackers flooded them with suspicious text messages, requesting them to redeem their SBI credit points worth Rs 9,870, the IANS report says.