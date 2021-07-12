New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its customers about losing of personal or financial details. SBI has advised its customers to follow a “safety tip” that could save them from “losing personal or financial data!”Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag: Check Latest COVID Guidelines, RT-PCR Report And More

SBI customers have been advised not to download apps from sources which are not verified. “Your Safety is our Priority! Here’s a quick security tip that could save you from losing personal/financial data!” SBI tweeted.

“Download apps only from verified sources. Do not download any app on the advice of unknown persons,” SBI said. The largest lender in the country has said that it is possible that messages including OTP, PIN, CVV may be read remotely.

Your Safety is our Priority! Here’s a quick security tip that could save you from losing personal/financial data! Download apps only from verified sources. Do not download any app on the advice of unknown persons. Stay Alert! #StaySafe!#CyberSafety #StayAlert #OnlineScam pic.twitter.com/BPIsefozSb — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 9, 2021

Also Read - Russian Military Cadets Sing Mohammed Rafi’s Patriotic Song 'Aye Watan', Anupam Kher Shares Video | Watch