New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) today disclosed that its "Internet Banking Application" and "Online SBI" services would remain unavailable. SBI customers won't be able to access to these services for a duration of 120 minutes. "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience," SBI tweeted on Tuesday.

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities on our Internet Banking Application between 00:00 hrs on 15th Sept 2021 and 02:00 hrs on 15th Sept 2021 (120 minutes),” SBI stated.

“During this period Online SBI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI stated.

“We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service,” SBI has said.

“Linking of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory. If not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative/inactive and can not be quoted for conducting specified transactions,” SBI said.

You need to go to www.incometax.gov.in and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’. The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is 30th September 2021, Link It soon to avoid any inconvenience, SBI tweeted.