New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India has alerted its customers over a few issues of concern and is offering contactless phone and online, net banking services. All SBI customers must be aware of all these developments. Here is a complete list.

KYC Frauds

State Bank of India has alerted its customers over Know Your Customer (KYC) fraud. SBI has asked customers to follow a number of rules. “KYC frauds are now most prevalent than ever. Do NOT share your KYC details with anyone on call/email/SMS. Do NOT download any app on the advice of unknown callers. Stay vigilant,” SBI has tweeted. Also Read - After Warning to Comply With IT Rules, Twitter Tells Court It Needs 8 Weeks to Appoint Grievance Officer

SBI Phone Banking

State Bank of India said, “Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contact less service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.”

SBI customer can avail a number of services through their registered mobile number.

Call State Bank of India’s toll number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800 to check balance and last 5 transactions at IVR.

One can check balance and last 5 transactions through SMS.

You can request for blocking and re-issuance of ATM card.

You can generate ATM/Green PIN.

You can apply for issue of new ATM card after blocking of Old ATM card.

SBI Online, Net Banking: Download Home Loan Interest Certificate, Deposit Interest Certificate

“Do you want a copy of your Home Loan Interest Certificate? You can download the certificate easily by using Online SBI or SBI Quick. Enjoy our online services from the comfort of your home. Stay home, stay safe,” State Bank of India tweeted.

“Get your Deposit Interest Certificate in just a few clicks. Open SBI Quick and follow 4 simple steps to get your certificate,” SBI tweeted.

Bank Fraud

SBI has advised its customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source.

Please do not share your credentials like date of birth, debit card number, internet banking user id or Password, Debit Card, CVV, and OTP, SBI said.

Beware of fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, government office, police, KYC authority.

Do not download any mobile app based on the telephone calls or emails from unknown source.

Avoid clicking on attachments received in mails from unknown sources.

Do not respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs and other social media.

SBI Doorstep Banking

State Bank of India customers need to call toll free number of 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721 for more details of doorstep banking.