New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) online, net banking, and UPI services will be unavailable for users, India's largest public sector bank said. Earlier, SBI internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services were not unavailable between 10.45 pm on July 10, 2021 and 12.15 am on July 11 due to maintenance work.

SBI has stated that State Bank of India internet banking, UPI, YONO, and YONO Lite services will remain unavailable.

The services will remain unavailable because State Bank of India will undertake maintenance activities, SBI said.

The maintenance activities will be undertaken between 10.45 pm today i.e Friday and 01.15 am on July 17, Saturday, SBI stated.

The total duration of the maintenance work will be 150 minutes.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience,” SBI tweeted.

“Important Notice – We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 16.07.2021 and 01:15 hrs on 17.07.2021 (150 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking/ YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI tweeted.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/HwIug1nEFB — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 15, 2021

