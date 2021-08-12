New Delhi: State Bank of India customers can avail services of SBI online banking and phone banking. India’s largest lender is offering essential services which its customers can avail sitting at home.Also Read - Delhi: 2 Criminals Killed in Encounter With Police in Khajuri Khas; Pistols, Live Cartridges Recovered

SBI Customer Care Numbers, Helpline, Phone Banking

SBI customers can avail a number services through their registered mobile numbers.

State Bank of India customers can check the balance and last five transactions by calling at IVR.

SBI customers can check balance and last 5 transactions through SMS.

State Bank of India customers can request for blocking and reissuance of ATM card.

SBI account holders can generate ATM/Green PIN.

One can apply for issue of new ATM Card after blocking of Old ATM card.

The phone numbers to avail the aforementioned services are 1800 112 211 and 1800 425 3800.

“Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800,” SBI tweeted.

Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.

SBI Online Net Banking

Farmers customers at State Bank of India can apply for review of their Kisan Credit Card (KCC) sitting at home. They can do it by logging in at https://www.sbiyono.sbi/index.html .

“KCC Review from the comfort of your place. SBI farmer customers can now apply for KCC review without visiting the branch,” SBI tweeted.

KCC Review from the comfort of your place.

KCC Review from the comfort of your place.

SBI farmer customers can now apply for KCC review without visiting the branch.

