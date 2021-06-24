New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers have an important update from India’s largest lender. SBI is offering an essential online services for its customers. SBI customers can gat their Deposit Interest Certificates in just a few minutes without stepping out of home. Also Read - ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For England vs Sri Lanka, 11:00 PM IST, 24 June

State Bank of India Customers can now download Deposit Interest Certificate in two ways. One can download via SBI Quick. The Deposit Interest Certificate can also be downloaded via online.

Download State Bank Of India Deposit Interest Certificate in 4 Easy Steps On SBI Quick

“Get your Deposit Interest Certificate in just a few clicks. Open SBI Quick and follow 4 simple steps to get your certificate. It’s that simple! Download now,” SBI has tweeted.

SBI customers need to open the App and visit “without login sector”.

After that SBI customers need to go to “Account Services”.

SBI customers need to click on “Deposit Interest”.

Subsequently, SBI customers need to enter their details and set up a password.

Finally, you will receive your certificate on the registered e-mail ID.

Get your Deposit Interest Certificate in just a few clicks. Open SBI Quick and follow 4 simple steps to get your certificate. It’s that simple! Download now:- https://t.co/hvJ3UNSHDP#SBIAapkeSaath #StayStrongIndia #DepositInterestCertificate #SBIQuick pic.twitter.com/chuQCuqSU4 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 24, 2021

Download State Bank of India Deposit Interest Certificate in 4 Easy Steps Through SBI Online

Log in to Online SBI and get your Deposit Interest Certificate. Follow 4 simple steps, and you are done! Visit now:- https://t.co/8O47eWN4yG#SBIAapkeSaath #StayStrongIndia #DepositInterestCertificate #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/t0L5KdY2WF — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 23, 2021