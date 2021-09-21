New Delhi: Pensioners across the country have an important update from the public sector lending major State Bank of India (SBI). In a welcome development, SBI announced that it has ‘revamped’ its dedicated portal for the pensioners. “Good news for all Pensioners! We have revamped our PensionSeva website for you to manage all your pension related services with ease,” the country’s leading government bank tweeted.Also Read - Andhra Couple Blessed With Twins on The Same Day 2 Years Later, After They Lost 2 Daughters in Tragedy

Pensioners can now explore the services available in the newly upgraded SBI PensionSeva website. The PensionSeva website will help manage all pension-related services, State Bank of India stated.

One can download arrear calculation sheets.

Pensioners can view or download pension slip or Form 16.

Pensioners can view pension profile details and view investment related details.

You can also view Life Certificate status on SBI PensionSeva website.

You can also view transaction details.

Meanwhile, Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare has started a series on "75 important rules related to Family Pension" with a view to creating awareness among elderly pensioners. Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of the Central Government Civil Employees.