New Delhi: State Bank of India is offering its customers a special SBI personal loan at low interest rate, zero fee, and moratorium amid Covid pandemic. SBI is offering Kavach Personal Loan for its customers. Under this SBI personal loan, State Bank of India customers can borrow from Rs 25,000 up to Rs 5 lakh for Covid-19 treatment for the individual and family members. Notably, SBI personal loan will be collateral-free.

