New Delhi: State Bank of India has launched personal loan for Covid treatment. SBI ‘KAVACH’ Personal Loan provides financial aid to State Bank of India customers and their family members for the Coronavirus treatment. Also Read - Tanishaa Mukerji on Freezing Her Eggs at 39: It's ok For Women to Not Have Children

“Introducing KAVACH Personal Loan by SBI. As the nation battles this dreadful virus, we are providing financial aid to you and your family members for Covid treatment,” SBI tweeted. Also Read - Maharashtra Board HSC Results BIG UPDATE: MSBSHSE Asks Schools To Submit Class 12 Result Details By July 21

The interest rate of SBI Kavach personal loan for Covid treatment is at 8.50 per annum. SBI is offering a loan amount maximum up to Rs 5 lakh and minimum of Rs 25,000. The repayment needs to be done in 60 months which include 3 months moratorium. The personal loan for Covid treatment must be repaid in 57 EMIs, including interest charged during Moratorium. SBI has mentioned that Covid positive report is required to avail the KAVACH Personal Loan from State Bank of India. Once can call SBI customer care number 1800 11 2211 for more details. Customers of the Bank such as salaried, non-salaried and pensioners can avail KAVACH Personal Loan. The loan will be credited to salary/ pension/ SB account of the customer. SBI will provide this personal loan for Covid treatment of self or family member who are found Coronavirus Positive on or after 01.04.2021.

Introducing KAVACH Personal Loan by SBI. As the nation battles this dreadful virus, we are providing financial aid to you and your family members for Covid treatment. Know more: https://t.co/HWKYnu9p1y

#InThisTogether #SBIAapkeSaath #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #KavachPersonalLoan pic.twitter.com/TrdFn76BfT — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 6, 2021

Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Shows Her Way of Healing, Performs Chakrasana With Best Friend- See Photo