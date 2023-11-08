Home

SBI, PNB, Bank Of Baroda: List of Banks That Announce Attractive Offers On Home Loan, Car Loans For Diwali

For any loan for a house, a car, or any other purpose during festivals like Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja, you can consider these offers from the leading public sector banks.

State Bank of India (SBI) said it is offering massive discounts on term loans.

New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Diwali festival to begin, various banks and NBFCs are offering attractive offers to customers on home loans and car loans. Apart from banks, many companies are trying to lure customers in various ways to boost their sales during the festive time of Dhanteras and Diwali.

In this festive season, if you are planning to take any loan from State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), or Bank of Baroda (BoB), you can get many lucrative offers that these leading banks have rolled out recently.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) said it is offering car loans at a starting interest rate of 8.7% this time. The bank said customers who are planning to take car loans can also enjoy discounts on processing fees and documentation charges. They can also get a home loan from PNB with interest rates starting at 8.4%, and there are no processing fees or documentation charges.

State Bank of India

As part of a special festival campaign, the State Bank of India (SBI) said it is offering massive discounts on term loans. Notably, the customer can enjoy the discounts based on their credit score. If the CIBIL score is between 700 and 749, then the customers can get a term loan at an interest rate of 8.7%, down from the prevailing rate of 9.35%. If the customers have a credit score of between 750 and 799, they can obtain term loans at an interest rate of 8.6%.

Bank of Baroda

Just like other banks, the Bank of Baroda (BoB) said it is offering attractive offers under the “Feeling of Festival with BoB” promotion till December 31, 2023. The bank said it is offering home loans at an annual interest rate of 8.4%. Apart from this, home loan applicants won’t have to pay any processing fees. Customers can also avail car loans from the bank starting at a 8.7% interest rate, with no processing fees.

