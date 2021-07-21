New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers often seek for customer care numbers for various queries and services. This services range from balance check, ATM, debit, credit card block, request for new service, cheque book order, door step banking and others.Also Read - SL vs IND 2021 | They Calculated it Really Well: Shikhar Dhawan Hails Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Match-Winning Alliance

SBI Customer Care Number

State Bank of India has issued two customer care numbers through which you can block your Debit Card and reissue a new one. These two numbers are toll-free. The numbers are 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.

SBI customers can also avail contactless banking services by calling 1800 112 211 and 1800 425 3800.

You can avail bank services at your doorstep. For details call toll-free numbers – 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721.

SBI customers need to call 1800 11 2211 for sovereign Gold bonds and other investment.

PNB Customer Care Number, PNB Balance Check

Punjab National Bank customer care numbers are 1-800-180-2222 or 1-800-103-2222. These numbers are toll free.

Canara Bank Customer Care Number

Canara Bank customer care numbers are 1800 425 0018 and 1800 103 0018.

Canara Bank also has customers care numbers 1800 208 3333 and 1800 3011 3333 for banking services.

HDFC Customer Care Number

HDFC has multiple customer care numbers. Bank customers in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi & NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune dial 61606161. Bank customers residing in Chandigarh, Cochin, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow dial 6160616. Bank customers need to prefix the STD code of the respective location.

Axis Bank Customer Care Number

Axis Bank has issued customer care numbers for its customers. These numbers are 1-860-419-5555 and 1-860-500-5555. Readers please note that charges applicable as per the service provider.

Axis bank customers can call for blocking of credit/debit/prepaid cards at 24-hour Emergency Helpline Number +91 22 67987700.

ICICI Bank Customer Care Number

ICICI Bank as a number of customer care numbers. ICICI Bank customers residing in Chennai can call at 044 33667777, in Delhi can call 011 33667777, in Kolkata can dial 033 33667777, in Mumbai can call 022 33667777. ICICI Bank domestic customers travelling overseas can call at +91-40-7140 3333.