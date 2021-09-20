New Delhi: Major public sector banks State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Canara Bank are offering low interest rates on home loan. This may cheer home loan seekers in the festive season as they have an opportunity to own dream home.Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 ANNOUNCED At karresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Scores Here | Direct Link Inside
SBI, PNB, Canara Bank Home Loan Interest Rates
- PNB is offering zero per cent processing or upfront fee and documentation charges on home loan.
- The Punjab National Bank is also charging 6.80 per cent interest rate per annum on home loan.
- Loan borrowers can avail home loans at affordable EMIs from Canara Bank. One will get instant approval, said the bank.
- “Canara Bank Home Loans at affordable EMIs! Apply for home loan here and get instant approval,” Canara Bank tweeted.
- Canara Bank is offering 6.90 per cent of interest on home loan.
- SBI has launched credit score-linked home loans at 6.70 per cent, irrespective of the amount. Prior to the festive offer, a borrower availing a loan greater than Rs 75 lakh had to pay an interest rate of 7.15 per cent, as per an IANS report.
- “With the introduction of the festive offers, a borrower can now avail home loan for any amount at a rate as low as 6.70 per cent. The offer results in a saving of 45 bps which translates to a huge interest saving of more than Rs 8 lakh, for a Rs 75 lakh loan with a 30 year tenure,” it said, as per the IANS report.
- Apart from this, the SBI has removed the distinction between a salaried and a non-salaried borrower. “Now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers. This would lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps to non-salaried borrowers.” Earlier, the rate of interest applicable for a non-salaried borrower was 15 bps higher than those of salaried ones, the IANS report says.