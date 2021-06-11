New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) issued important safety alerts for their customers. Both SBI and PNB have underlined that customers’ safety is their

priority. Two of India’s largest lenders have alerted their customers about online scam and cyber safety. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Live– Head-to-Head Comparison and What is the Difference Between Two Most Affordable Smartphones?

SBI has asked its customers not to download any app on the advice of unknown individuals. SBI customers must download download apps only from verified sources. Also Read - Isha Stands With Most Vulnerable, Distributes Ration to Tribals in Karnataka

“Do not download any app on your mobile based on advice of unknown persons,” SBI tweeted. State Bank of India has stated, “It is possible that messages including OTP/PIN/CVV may be read

remotely.” Also Read - Mamata Banerjee to Marry Socialism in Presence of Communism & Leninsim: Bizarre Wedding Invite Goes Viral!

State Bank of India stated that “Make safety your priority. Choose to make contactless payments with NFC enabled Debit Cards.”

SBI in its safety alert, advised its customers to choose the safer option with SBI Debit Cards during physical payments.

NFC or Near-field communication is a facility available in selected SBI debit card which can be enabled or disabled via internet banking.

SBI customers can make contactless payments with the TAP and Pay feature at the POS machine.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has alert its customers “Tapping and dialing directly from browser on any number can make you vulnerable to fraudulent activities. To report Cyber Crime, visit:

https://cybercrime.gov.in . Be mindful of what you tap on!”

PNB has warned its customers that clicking on links or tabs can land you in trouble. “Want to connect with bank’s call centre? Remember! Clicking on links or tabs can land you in trouble.

Always search the official website of the bank for contact numbers and stay safe!”