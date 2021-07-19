New Delhi: Fixed Deposit is considered as one of the most trusted investment options. Fixed Deposit or popularly known as FD offers a sense of stability, assurance and security. Largely thanks to its assured returns, FD’s popularity remains intact. One has the option to choose the tenure and the amount he or she wants to deposit. The fixed interest rates of FDs make it a viable option to park heard-earned money especially those who want a stable return amount.Also Read - Hyderabad Couple Donates Golden Sword Worth Rs 4 Crore to Tirupati Balaji Temple | See Pics

FD Interest Rates in SBI, State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) is offering FD rates between 2.9 per cent per annum to 5.4 per cent for general citizens.

SBI offers FD Interest Rate at 2.9 per cent for 7 days to 45 days tenure.

SBI offers FD Interest Rate at 3.9 per cent for 46 days to 179 days tenure.

SBI offers FD Interest Rate at 4.4 per cent for 180 days to 210 days tenure.

SBI offers FD Interest Rate at 4.4 per cent for 211 days to less than 1 year tenure.

SBI offers FD Interest Rate at 5 per cent for 1 year to less than 2 years tenure.

SBI offers FD Interest Rate at 5.1 per cent for 2 year to less than 3 years tenure.

SBI offers FD Interest Rate at 5.3 per cent for 3 year to less than 5 years tenure.

SBI offers FD Interest Rate at 5.4 per cent for 5 year to less than 10 years tenure.

FD Interest Rates in PNB

Punjab National Bank offers FD Interest Rate at 3 per cent for 7 days to 45 days tenure.

Punjab National Bank offers FD Interest Rate at 3.25 per cent for 46 days to 90 days tenure.

PNB offers FD Interest Rate at 4 per cent for 91 days to 179 days tenure.

PNB offers FD Interest Rate at 4.4 per cent for 180 days to 271 days tenure.

PNB offers FD Interest Rate at 4.5 per cent for 271 days to less than one year tenure.

PNB offers FD Interest Rate at 5.10 per cent for one year tenure.

PNB offers FD Interest Rate at 5.10 per cent for above 1 year to 2 years and above 2 years to 3 years tenure.

PNB offers FD Interest Rate at 5.25 per cent for above 3 years to 5 years and above 5 years up to 10 years.

FD Interest Rates in HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is offering 2.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent interest rates for fixed deposits.

FD Interest Rates in ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank is offering interest rates of 2.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent for general public.

FD Interest Rates in Axis Bank

Axis Bank is offering 2.5 per cent to 5.75 per cent of interest rates on Fixed Deposits.