SBI Positive Pay Latest Update: For cheques worth Rs. 5 lakh or above, the RBI had earlier implemented a Positive Pay System and on August 1, the cheque clearance system got operational. The Positive Pay system has been implemented by many banks, including SBI, to prevent online fraud.

For the Positive Pay system as required by the new regulation, the issuer must electronically convey specific information to the drawee bank via SMS, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs, including the beneficiary's name and the date of issue. Moreover, the information will be double-checked while processing payments later.

The SBI customers who want to use the service must need to register their cheque-operated accounts for the Positive Pay System by submitting an application in the required forms at one of the branches. Other channels are also available for registration, including Mobile Banking (YonoLite), Retail Internet Banking (RINB), Corporate Internet Banking (CINB), and YONO (Mobile App).

According to the SBI website, “Customers need to select an account level limit for registration. This can be any amount depending on customers’ risk perception. However, Bank is planning to make Positive Pay System mandatory for Savings Bank account cheques of Rs.5 lakhs & above and all other account types (Current Account/Cash Credit/Overdraft) cheques of Rs.10 lakhs & above. As such, once the mandatory clauses are made effective, the maximum account level limits which can be selected would be the amounts mentioned above. All the registrations already made above the mandatory limits would be brought down to the mandatory level on the effective date.”

How to submit SBI Positive Pay Online through SBI YONO App?

Open SBI YONO Lite App

Login using credentials

tap and open the “Services” section

Click on “Positive Pay System”

Click on “Cheque Lodgement Details”

Select your account number

Enter the cheque number, instrument type, date of issue of cheque, cheque amount

Submit details.

SBI Positive Pay: Here’s how to confirm using Mobile Banking?

The SBI customers who have registered for SBI Quick need to text the message to the virtual mobile number +917208933145. As per the customer’s SBI Quick registration, an account number will be taken.

How to submit Positive Pay in SBI Online?

Log in to SBI net banking

Click on Cheque Book Services

Click Positive Pay Services

Select your account number

Enter the cheque number, instrument type, amount, cheque date, and payee name

Submit.

When customers submit the cheque details for encashment after submitting positive pay to SBI, the details of the check will be confirmed against the information entered by the customer on the positive pay portal.