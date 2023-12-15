Home

SBI Raises MCLR Rates, Here's How It Will Impact Your EMIs; Check New Rates Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked its base rate of lending from 10.10 per cent to 10.25 per cent which is likely to lead to an increase in the EMIs of home, auto, and personal loans.

New Delhi: Hold onto your wallets, loan-takers! The State Bank of India’s recent Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) hike by up to 10 basis points could mean your monthly EMI is about to get a little heavier. This translates to potentially higher borrowing costs, especially for home loans and other long-term loans linked to MCLR, as per a report covered by Mint.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked its base rate of lending from 10.10 per cent to 10.25 per cent which is likely to lead to an increase in the EMIs of home, auto, and personal loans. The increase in the marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) of the country's leading bank now ranges between 8 per cent and 8.85 per cent. The new rates have come into effect as of December 15.

The overnight MCLR rate is set at 8 per cent, while the rates for one-month and three-month tenures have been increased from 8.15 per cent to 8.20 per cent. Since SBI is the bellwether for the banking sector, it is expected that other banks may also follow suit and hike interest rates.

SBI Hikes Interest Rates: New MCLR Rates:

1-month: 8.20%

3-month: 8.20%

6-month: 8.55%

1-year: 8.65%

2-year: 8.75%

3-year: 8.85%

SBI Hikes Interest Rates: What Does This Mean For You?

Higher EMIs: For both new and existing loans linked to MCLR, especially those with longer tenors like home loans, expect your monthly payments to increase. Think of it as your loan getting a bit “heavier.”

For both new and existing loans linked to MCLR, especially those with longer tenors like home loans, expect your monthly payments to increase. Think of it as your loan getting a bit “heavier.” New loans at the new rate: If you’re just applying for a loan, unfortunately, you’ll be entering at the higher MCLR, meaning your EMI will be calculated based on the new, slightly steeper rate.

But wait, there’s a twist! MCLR-based loans typically have a reset period, a time after which the interest rate is reassessed for the borrower. So, while the immediate impact might be a bump in your EMI, there’s a chance it could come down again in the future.

Here’s How to Manage Impact Of Rate Hike:

Crunch the numbers: Use online calculators or consult your lender to understand the exact impact on your specific loan. Knowledge is power, and knowing how much your EMI will increase can help you plan ahead.

Use online calculators or consult your lender to understand the exact impact on your specific loan. Knowledge is power, and knowing how much your EMI will increase can help you plan ahead. Explore options: See if refinancing with a lower-interest lender or adjusting your loan tenure might be a better fit for your new financial reality. Remember, flexibility is key!

See if refinancing with a lower-interest lender or adjusting your loan tenure might be a better fit for your new financial reality. Remember, flexibility is key! Budget wisely: Brace yourself for the potential increase in your monthly outflow and adjust your spending accordingly. Every little bit counts when it comes to managing your finances.

(With inputs from agencies)

