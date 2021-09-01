Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) has raised Rs 4,000 crore through the ‘Basel compliant Additional Tier 1’ (AT1) bonds, at a coupon rate of 7.72 per cent. This is the first AT1 Bond issuance in the domestic market post the new Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations. The regulations have come after regulator created a storm putting restrictions on Mutual fund (MF) investment in such bonds which are most popular among banks to raise funds, as per IANS report.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 8 Latest Updates: Medal Contenders Amit Kumar, Dharambir in Action in Men's Club Throw Final

In financial parlance, AT1 bonds are issued by banks to raise capital to meet the Basel-III norms.

“The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs 10,000 crore received against a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore which is an indicator of the trust the investors place on the country’s largest bank,” the SBI was quoted as saying by IANS.

“This also very clearly demonstrates the maturity of the Indian investors in their selection of Issuers for such instruments. This is the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt, issued by any Indian bank since the implementation of ‘Basel III’ capital rules in 2013. The AT 1 instrument is perpetual in nature, however, it can be called back by the issuer after five years or any anniversary date thereafter,” SBI said, as per an IANS report.

In 2020, SBI had reported that it has sold Rs 4,000 crore worth of Basel-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, IANS reported.

Back then, SBI’s ‘AT1’ bonds were issued at a coupon rate of 7.74 per cent, as per IANS report.