Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) has raised Rs 4,000 crore through the ‘Basel compliant Additional Tier 1’ (AT1) bonds, at a coupon rate of 7.72 per cent. This is the first AT1 Bond issuance in the domestic market post the new Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations. The regulations have come after regulator created a storm putting restrictions on Mutual fund (MF) investment in such bonds which are most popular among banks to raise funds, as per IANS report.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 8 Latest Updates: Medal Contenders Amit Kumar, Dharambir in Action in Men's Club Throw Final