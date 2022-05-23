State Bank of India (SBI) announced the introduction of Real Time Xpress Credit on its Yono platform on Monday. The eligible customers can now to get personal loans of up to Rs 35 lakh. According to the SBI, this service would be a 100 percent paperless and digital experience and an end-to-end eight step journey.Also Read - UPSC, Banking, Police Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

The bank also claimed that the flagship personal loan product for salaried customers – Xpress Credit — now has a digital avatar and customers can now avail of it through Yono.

Benefits of Real Time Xpress Credit

Central, state government and defence salaried customers of SBI will no longer be required to visit the branch for availing a personal loan.

Credit checks, eligibility, sanction and documentation will now be done digitally in real-time

"We are pleased to introduce Real Time Xpress Credit loan facility for our eligible salaried customers on Yono. The Xpress Credit product will enable our customers to experience a digital, hassle-free, and paperless loan process. We at SBI constantly endeavour to offer technology-led enhanced digital banking experience to the customers in order to simplify banking," Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI, said to Mint.