SBI Reintroduces Amrit Kalash FD Scheme With Up To 7.60% Rate Of Interest

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit will be Available From 12 April 2023 to 30 June 2023

New Delhi: The State Bank of India, country’s largest lender, has reintroduced its Fixed Deposit (FD) Scheme for domestic and NRI customers. The SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme for domestic and NRI customers comes with ‘attractive interest rates’ and has a tenure of 400 days, said SBI.

“Bank has decided to reintroduce Retail Term Deposit ‘AMRIT KALASH’ scheme of 400 days tenor @7.10% p.a,” says SBI website.

Key Things To Know About SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme

Period of Deposit: 400 Days

The interest rate on this term is 7.10% for regular people and 7.60% for elderly citizens.

Interest is paid on term deposits at monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual intervals. The maturity interest on special term deposits, net of TDS, will be added to the customer’s account.

TDS: At applicable rate as per Income-tax Act

Premature withdrawal as applicable for retail term deposit

Loan Facility: Available

Eligible Deposits: i) Domestic Retail Term Deposits including NRI Rupee Term Deposits (< Rs 2 crore) ii) New and Renewal Deposits iii) Term Deposit and Special Term Deposit only.

Available through: Branch/INB/YONO Channels

No separate product codes are required for AMRIT KALASH Deposit

In February, SBI had previously introduced the Amrit Kalash Deposit for a limited period that expired on 31 March 2023. The Special FD scheme was announced with the same salient features.

What’s SBI ‘Sarovattam’ (Non-Callable) Term Deposit

SBI ‘Sarvottam’ (Non-Callable) term deposits is a special scheme for deposits over Rs 15 lakh for resident people and non-resident individuals.

According to the SBI website, this deposit plan offers a higher rate of interest with no provision for early withdrawal.

This plan provides investors with 1 year and 2 year FDs with interest rates that are 30 basis points and 40 basis points higher than the card rate, respectively.

