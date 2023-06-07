SBI Requests Its Customer To Put Into Effect The Revised Locker Agreement

Home

You are required to sign and submit a new locker agreement if you previously submitted a modified bank locker agreement on or before December 31, 2022.

New Delhi: In its latest move, the State Bank of India has asked its customers to reach out to their branch, which has their lockers, and implement the revised or supplementary locker agreement as applicable.

In its tweet, SBI said, “Bank has issued a revised or supplemented locker agreement incorporating the customer’s rights. Customers availing locker facilities from SBI are requested to contact their locker holding branch and execute the revised or supplemented locker agreement as applicable.”

We request our esteemed customers to contact their locker holding branch and execute the revised/supplementary locker agreement as applicable.#SBI pic.twitter.com/e7Gk5b3Unu — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 5, 2023

The RBI Circular:

According to the RBI circular dated January 23, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India had previously advised banks to make sure that the submitted locker agreements were based on the updated model agreements that were assessed by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

“Banks are advised to notify all of their customers of the revised requirements by April 30, 2023, and ensure that at least 50% and 75% of their existing customers have executed the revised agreements by June 30 and September 30, 2023, respectively,” the RBI was quoted as saying in its January circular by the Economic Times.

As per the reports, you are required to sign and submit a new locker agreement if you previously submitted a modified bank locker agreement on or before December 31, 2022.

According to the most recent RBI circular, the Indian Banking Association is separately urged to assess and amend the Model Agreement to make sure that it complies with the demands of the circular of August 18, 2021, and issue a revised version to all banks by February 28, 2023.

PNB And Other Banks Follow:

Moreover, the New Delhi-headquartered Punjab National Bank (PNB) has also started requesting that its locker customers comply with the RBI circular.

The South Indian Bank has also sent an email to its locker users, asking them to submit fresh agreements based on the model agreement.

RBI’s Policy Regarding Compensation For Losses:

It should be noted that an RBI notification from August 18, 2021 mandates that banks compensate customers for damages they suffer as a result of banks’ incompetence by paying 100 times the present yearly locker cost.

