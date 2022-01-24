New Delhi: There is a piece of good news for SBI account holders. The largest public-sector bank (PSU) has decided to increase the fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, on Saturday. The banks have been increasing the fixed deposit rates as the country is coming out of the pandemic. Recently, HDFC bank also announced a rise in its interest rates.Also Read - SBI Internet Banking, Yono, UPI Services to be SHUT Tomorrow During THIS Period

SBI announced the latest revision on its website. According to the notification, the interest rates have been increased for deposits ranging from a period of over one year to two years. The FD interest rates have been revised by 10 basis points or 0.10 per cent. Also, the interest rates are for deposits less than Rs 2 crore. Senior citizens will get an interest of 5.6 per cent, up 10 basis points from 5.5 per cent.

See Latest SBI Fixed Deposit Rates Here

Given below are the interest rates for domestic fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore.

Tenure Interest Rates for Regular Customers Interest Rates for Senior Citizens 7 days to 45 days 2.90% 3.40% 46 days to 179 days 3.90% 4.40% 180 days to 210 days 4.40% 4.90% 211 days to less than 1 year 4.40% 4.90% 1 year to less than 2 years 5.10% 5.60% 2 years to less than 3 years 5.10% 5.60% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.30% 5.80% 5 years and up to 10 years 5.40% 6.20%

Various Types Of SBI Fixed Deposits

State Bank of India (SBI) offers its customers to make various types of fixed deposits. Customers can get various benefits under different schemes. The list of the schemes is mentioned below.