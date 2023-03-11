Home

SBI Savings Bank Account: Here’s How To Update Mobile Phone Number With Bank Account. Check Step-by-step Guide Here

SBI Savings Bank Account: If your mobile phone number is not registered, here are three ways in which you can do the same easily.

SBI Savings Bank Account: You can easily update mobile phone number through SBI ATM.

SBI Savings Account Latest Update: To keep a track on all the transactions, the SBI customers need to register their mobile phone number with savings bank account. Moreover, they will get to know immediately when an unauthorised transaction takes place in the bank account. Hence, it is mandatory to have mobile phone number registered with the State Bank of India (SBI) savings bank account to avail the Internet Banking facility.

Here’s How To Update Mobile Number Through SBI Internet Banking

Log into www.onlinesbi.com

Navigate to” Profile-Personal Details-Change mobile No.” under “My Accounts”, appearing on the left panel of the screen.

On the next page, select the Account number, input the mobile number and click on Submit.

The last 2 digits of the registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you.

Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.

Here’s How to update mobile number through SBI Branch

Visit your nearest SBI Branch.

Fill in a Letter of Request

Submit the above letter.

After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch.

You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the update status

Here’s How to update mobile number through SBI ATM

Visit your nearest ATM

Select Registration option from the options available

Enter your ATM pin

Select Mobile Number Registration option from the options visible on the screen

Select Change Mobile Number option from the options visible on the screen

You will be asked to enter your old mobile number and confirm it

Post which you will be asked to enter the new mobile number and confirm it

Different OTPs will be sent to both the new and old mobile numbers.

Enter OTP and your mobile number will be updated

