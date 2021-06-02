New Delhi: SBI Alert – State Bank of India (SBI) has sent an important message to its customers over linking their Aadhaar with PAN. SBI has said that customers must link their 12-digit Aadhaar number with permanent account number (PAN) to avoid any inconvenience. Also Read - Cannot Deny People Vaccine, Medicine & Hospitalisation For Lack Of Aadhaar Card: Govt

SBI Aadhaar-PAN Link Last Date

SBI has tweeted asking it customers to link Aadhaar with PAN by June 30, 2021. SBI has asked its customers to link Aadhaar and PAN soon to avoid any inconvenience. Also Read - SBI Customer Alert: Now You Can Transfer Account Without Visiting Bank Branch | Step-by-step Guide Here

“We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service,” SBI tweeted. Also Read - SBI Customer Alert: SBI Internet Banking, YONO Services to be Affected Today. Details Here

State Bank of India has also cited reason as to why SBI customers must link Aadhaar with PAN. SBI said that linking of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory. The country’s largest lender said that if Aadhaar is not linked with PAN, then PAN will be rendered inoperative or inactive. This means, SBI customers will longer be able to quote PAN details for making any specified transactions.

How To Link Aadhaar with PAN

SBI has given step-by-step details of how to link Aadhaar with PAN.

To link your PAN with Aadhaar, SBI customers need to visit Income Tax India official website and click on the link “Link Aadhaar”.

SBI customers must take note that The Income Tax Department is going to launch its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in on June 7, 2021. The existing portal of the Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in is not available to taxpayers as well as other external stakeholders till June 6, 2021.