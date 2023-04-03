Home

Business

SBI Server Down: Customers Say Net Banking, UPI And YONO Services Not Working

SBI Server Down: Customers Say Net Banking, UPI And YONO Services Not Working

SBI Server Down: As per the website-monitoring service Downdetector, the users report indicates State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST.

While many users said the services are out of reach since morning, several others stated that they have not been able to access SBI services since the last couple of days

SBI Server Down: State Bank of India’s (SBI) customers expressed concern on Monday as they were unable to access UPI, Net Banking and YONO services. SBI’s server is reportedly down for several hours. SBI Customers took to social media to complain about the outage.

As per the website-monitoring service Downdetector, the users report indicates State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST.

You may like to read

While many users said the services are out of reach since morning, several others stated that they have not been able to access SBI services for the last couple of days

Here’s what customers said on Twitter:

@TheOfficialSBI what is wrong with SBI server. Website not opening, yono not working what is this. pic.twitter.com/EdaCQLytcm — Er. Chaitanya Prasad Murmu (@CHAITANYA_56) April 3, 2023

I truly don't understand the point of having UPI as an option for SBI accounts because the server is ALWAYS BUSY. There's literally no point having gpay linked to your SBI accs. I'm changing my bank ig?? — Shloka (@shlokapandey) April 1, 2023

@TheOfficialSBI yono is showing like this for the last 2-3days. But I don't know the technical team is busy with which deed!! It should be resolved asap. SBI is not going to compansate for the irrelevant server problem. pic.twitter.com/cirDuZvTNA — Tridip Veekey Pal (@PalVeekey) April 3, 2023

Even as SBI has not yet released any statement regarding the server outage complaints being filed by customers, the PSU bank did mention on April 1 that the services of INB/YONO/YONO LITE/YONO Business/ UPI will not be available from 13.30 hrs on 01.04.2023 due to annual closing activities.

Customers need to take note that banks remain closed on April 1 every year for annual closing of accounts and the day is also notified by the Reserve Bank of India in the central bank’s annual holiday list as Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.