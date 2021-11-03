New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) share price today witnessed a multifold jump on stock market. SBI share price at BSE Sensed was trading at Rs 532.65, up by 10.95 points or 2.10 per cent. At NSE, the public sector lendor share price was at Rs 532.90, up by 11.20 points or 2.15 per cent, according to data on BSE India, NSE India websites.Also Read - MS Dhoni Initiated The Idea to Demote Rohit Sharma at No 3 vs New Zealand in T20 WC Super 12 Game: Report

The rise in SBI share price has come after the country's largest lender on Wednesday reported a 69 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8.889.84 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of decline in bad loans, according to a PTI report.

The bank's net profit was Rs 5,245.88 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal. The total income of the SBI group rose to Rs 1,01,143.26 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 95,373.50 crore in the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit rose 67 per cent to Rs 6504 crore as against Rs 4,574.16 crore, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The lender’s total income increased to Rs 77,689.09 crore from Rs 75,341.80 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal. The asset quality of the bank improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 4.90 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2020, from 5.28 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs or bad loans too declined to 1.52 per cent of the advances from 1.59 per cent in the year-ago period, according to PTI report.