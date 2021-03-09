SBI SME Gold Loan: Entrepreneurs, who want to grow their business, here comes a piece of good news for you! The State Bank of India is offering SBI SME Gold Loan to enhance your business with an attractive interest rate. Under the SBI SME Gold Loan offers, SBI customers who want to do business can apply for loans from Rs 1 lakh to 50 lakh. The bank has said that the applying for the loan is very easy and the process is simple and hassle-free. “Grow your business with SBI’s SME Gold Loan at very attractive rates. Apply now and avail the loan. Process is simple and hassle free. Visit our branch today!” tweeted SBI. Take a look at its salient features. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 9 March 2021: Gold Prices Witness Marginal Rise For Third Straight Day. Check Revised Rates in Chennai, Bengaluru, Noida, Delhi, Mumbai

SBI SME Gold Loan: Target Group & Eligibility Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 8 March 2021: Gold Price Recovers From Nine-Month Low. Check Rates in Noida, Delhi And Mumbai Here

Existing MSME Units (Proprietorship Firm only), both borrowing & non-borrowing units of our Bank, who want to avail loan against Gold Ornaments/ Jewellery. The unit/ shop shall be with running activity and the account should not be in NPA status. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 7 March 2021: Gold Prices See Marginal Hike. Check Cost in Your City

SBI SME Gold Loan: Main purpose

The SBO offers the SBI SME Gold Loan as a hassle- free financial assistance to existing MSME units (Proprietorship Firm only) against Gold Ornaments/ Jewellery held in the name of Proprietor, for fund-based requirements for general business purpose & augment working capital, acquiring machinery/ equipment/ tools for repairs, renovations etc. It must be noted that the loans will not be granted against Gold Bar/Bullion.

1) To avail the loan, no financial document is required. Only self-declared projected turnover to be submitted to the bank.

2) The bank does quick sanction and simplifies the documentation process.

SBI SME Gold Loan: Nature of Facility

Overdraft (OD) / Demand Loan (DL)

SBI SME Gold Loan: Quantum of loan

Minimum: > Rs. 1 lakh

Maximum: Rs. 50 lakh

*Subject to not exceeding advance value of Gold

SBI SME Gold Loan: Repayment Period

Overdraft & Demand Loan: Maximum 12 months.

SBI SME Gold Loan: Processing Fee

Loan up to Rs 10 lakh: Rs 500 plus applicable taxes

Lon above Rs 10 lakh: Rs 1000 plus applicable taxes