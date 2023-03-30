Home

SBI Special Fixed Deposit Scheme Offering Higher Interest Rate Ends Tomorrow | DETAILS

The SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme will offer an interest rate of 7.6 per cent to senior citizens and 7.1 per cent to others.

New Delhi: India’s largest lender, State Bank of India, is offering a fixed deposit scheme that will end tomorrow, Friday, 31 March 2023. The Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme was launched by the SBI as specific tenor scheme of “400 days” (Amrit Kalash) in February.

“Bank has also introduced specific tenor scheme of “400 days” (Amrit Kalash) at Rate of Interest of 7.10 % w.e.f 15- Feb- 2023. Senior Citizens are eligible for rate of interest of 7.60%. The Scheme will be valid till 31-Mar-2023,” SBI mentioned on its website.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme Details

The SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme will offer an interest rate of 7.6 per cent to senior citizens and 7.1 per cent to others.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme Tenure: 400 days.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme Payment of Interest: On maturity. Premature and loan facility will also be available on the new Amrit Kalash Deposit.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme TDS: TDS will be applicable rate as per Income-tax Act.

SBI FD interest rates

In case of other FDs, the interest rates offered by the bank now range from 3 to 7 per cent for regular citizens and 3.5 to 7.5 per cent for senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 15 February 2023.

FD Schemes Being Discontinued By Other Banks

HDFC Bank offers a special fixed deposit called the Senior Citizen Care FD, which provides 7.75 per cent interest rate for tenures ranging from more than a year to up to ten years and is available for deposits opened or renewed during the scheme period, which ends on March 31, 2023.

Punjab & Sind Bank is offering four special fixed deposit options, including PSB Fabulous 300 Days, PSB Fabulous Plus 601 Days, PSB e-Advantage Fixed Deposit, and PSB-Utkarsh 222 Days. All of these FD schemes will end on March 31, 2023, according to the bank’s official website.

