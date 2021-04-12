Getting a life insurance cover is must for individual and family. However, during the covid times, process of going through medical tests is a headache. Results of such medical tests are pivotal in obtaining a life cover. No you can buy a life insurance policy without stepping out of your home. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major Twist: Naira Comes Back From Coma, Sirat Out From Kartik's Life

State Bank of India (SBI) is offering an life insurance policy for which you don’t need to do any medical test or furnish documents. SBI customers can avail this benefit by buying a life insurance policy through YONO. “Get life cover instantly on YONOSBI without any medical test or document,” State Bank of India tweeted. Also Read - Egypt Demands $1 Billion Compensation To Release Ever Given Ship Following Suez Canal Blockage

State Bank of India customers need to go to SBI Yono app. Subsequently, you need to go to “insurance” section. Then you need to go to “buy a policy” section. In that section, you need to go to Life insurance section. Finally, you will get the option for Group Term Plan. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Resigns as MAMI Chairperson - What Does it Mean And Why is it Important?

For your family you can pick one insurance plans from SBI Life – Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna, SBI Life – CapAssure Gold, SBI Life – Sampoorn Suraksha, SBI Life – Swarna Jeevan.

One can also buy SBI Life – Sarala Jeevan Bima, Corona Rakshak Policy, SBI -Life e shield, SBI life Poorna Suraksha, SBI life sampoorn cancer suraksha,SBI Life Smart Shield, SBI Life Smart Swadhan Plus, SBI Life Saral Swadhan plus, and SBI Life Grameen Bima.