Home

Business

SBI staff to strike on May 25–26 over 16 demands, including NPS pension option | Check Details

SBI staff to strike on May 25–26 over 16 demands, including NPS pension option | Check Details

A strike has been called for May 25-26 by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF). A notice dated on May 2 stated that if any of the dates coincide with a holiday, the strike will be held on May 27.

SBI new rules

Staff at State Bank of India (SBI) have called for a two-day nationwide strike on May 25 and 26, 2026, citing concerns over employees’ rights, fair working conditions, and customer interests. The strike has been called by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF), which announced the two-day nationwide strike, citing unresolved staff grievances and alleged non-implementation of agreements.

In its May 2, 2026, notice to the SBI Chairman, the AISBISF stated that workmen employees will participate in the strike as per the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. If any of the dates coincide with a holiday, the strike will be held on May 27.

What are the demands?

The letter from the federation outlines 16 demands that it is seeking to be fulfilled. “The rights of workmen are being systematically crushed. Hard-earned protections, won through decades of struggle, are being diluted, bypassed, and ignored. Agreements are reduced to mere formalities, and voices of dissent are being sidelined,” AISBISF said.

Also Read: Bank strike alert: Banking services may face four-day disruption as employees call for strike over…, check affected dates

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The demands raised by the federation include recruitment of messengers and armed guards, adequate staffing, and stopping the outsourcing of permanent roles. AISBISF has also underlined issues like pension-related concerns under the National Pension System, and the lack of inter-circle transfers for employees recruited after 2019.

SBI employees in the workmen category have made the following demands:

Recruitment of Messengers

Recruitment of Armed Guards

Change of Pension Fund Manager option to NPS Employees

Inter Circle Transfers to employees joined from 2019 onwards

Stop Outsourcing of Permanent Jobs

Recruitment of Adequate Staff

Parity Issue in State Bank of India

Review of Career Progression Scheme

Notional 8th Stagnation Increment to 10th Bipartite Retirees Physician Consultation Charges w.e.f 15.07.2024

Improvement in Medical Reimbursement Scheme

Add all pay components to the pension of 7th BPS retirees since retirement

Resolve HRMS issues

Appointment of Workmen Employee Director

Appointment of PF Trustee Nominee

Stop Mis-selling in the name of Cross-Selling

Recruitment of messengers, armed guards in SBI

In its letter, the AISBISF pointed out a “dangerous shift”, suggesting that permanent jobs, the backbone of dignity and stability, are quietly being outsourced, replaced by precarious engagements that deny workers their rightful security and future.

Also Read: Bank Strike Latest Update: SBI Says Banking Services Likely to Be Affected Next Week. Details Here

For nearly three decades, the recruitment of messengers has been completely halted. The federation shared that an entire cadre has been allowed to vanish, erasing opportunities for the most vulnerable sections of society and breaking the natural progression within the workforce.

Parity issue in SBI

Among the 16 demands made by the AISBISF, parity issue at the bank is another crucial one that the employees want addressed.

The All India State Bank of India Staff Federation cited the 12th Bipartite Settlement and 9th Joint Note which ensured a uniform 17 per cent increase for both workmen and supervising staff across the industry, adding that the Bank has granted additional Special Pay to officers, pushing their effective increase to nearly 22 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.